Stone recorded 13 total tackles (six solo) and one pick-six in Sunday's 26-20 loss to the Patriots.

The veteran safety from Iowa finished with the second-most tackles on the Bengals' defense and reached double-digit stops for the second time this season during the Week 12 loss. Stone also picked off a pass intended for Hunter Henry in the second quarter and returned it for a touchdown, giving Cincinnati a 10-point lead at the time. The second-year Bengal has now recorded 80 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, and three passes defensed, with two interceptions, over 11 appearances this season. He's expected to remain one of Cincinnati's top defenders in the Week 13 matchup against the Ravens.