Stone tallied four tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 37-14 Week 17 win over the Cardinals.

Stone was far from prolific from a tackling standpoint, but he helped contain Arizona's passing game en route to an easy Bengals victory. The veteran safety has registered at least four stops in 14 of his 16 games this season and is up to a career-high 101 tackles, including 2.0 sacks, along with three defensed passes (including two interceptions).