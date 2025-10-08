Stone recorded six total tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 37-24 loss to the Lions.

Stone maintained his consistent level of play in Week 5, recording at least three solo tackles for the fourth consecutive contest. The safety is on pace to challenge his career-high 81 total tackles (47 solo), which he posted during the 2024 campaign with Cincinnati. Through five games this season, Stone has now registered 34 total tackles (19 solo).