Stone recorded a career-high 104 tackles (65 solo), including 2.0 sacks, as well as two interceptions among his four passes defensed while playing in all 17 games in 2025.

Stone took one of his two interceptions to the house for a pick-six against the Patriots in Week 12, giving him an interception return touchdown in each of the past two seasons. The veteran safety enjoyed a strong season despite Cincinnati's struggles as a unit, and Stone should garner plenty of attention in free agency now that his two-year, $14 million contract with the Bengals has concluded, as he'll be only 27 years old at the start of next season despite having already logged 85 regular-season appearances.