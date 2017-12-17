Iloka injured his shoulder during Sunday's game against the Vikings and is doubtful to return, Richard Skinner of WKRC-TV reports.

Iloka's absence will add to injury issues in the Bengals' secondary. He has 68 tackles (45 solo) and one interception through 13 games. Josh Shaw and Clayton Fejedelem likely will see increases in defensive snaps in Iloka's absence.

