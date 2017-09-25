Bengals' George Iloka: Exits game with hamstring injury
Iloka left Sunday's against the Packers with a hamstring injury and did not return, Jim Owczarski of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Iloka left the field in the second half along with fellow safety Shawn Williams. Williams was able to return, however, while Iloka was not. He will look to recover before Week 4's matchup with the Browns as the Bengals try notch their first win of the season.
