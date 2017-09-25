Play

Iloka left Sunday's against the Packers with a hamstring injury and did not return, Jim Owczarski of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Iloka left the field in the second half along with fellow safety Shawn Williams. Williams was able to return, however, while Iloka was not. He will look to recover before Week 4's matchup with the Browns as the Bengals try notch their first win of the season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories