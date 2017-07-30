Iloka suffered an apparent right knee injury during Sunday's practice, but Bengals coach Marvin Lewis said the safety is "probably fine" and isn't expected to miss significant time, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Iloka dropped to the field on a non-contact play during the first part of team drills Sunday and required a cart to assist him off the field, leading to initial fears that he may have suffered some structural damage. While it doesn't sound as though a severe injury has been officially ruled out, the setback wasn't deemed as serious as it looked, so for now, Iloka seems to have avoided a major issue. The 27-year-old is preparing for his fifth season as a starting defensive back for the Bengals and is coming off a campaign in which he racked up a career-high 74 tackles to go with three interceptions.