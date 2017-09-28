Play

Iloka (hamstring) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Iloka exited in the second half of Sunday's game with a hamstring injury and was unable to return, but it looks as though the ailment won't be a lingering one. Expect Iloka to be a full go as the Bengals' starting free safety Sunday against the Browns.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories