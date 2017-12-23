Bengals' George Iloka: Listed as questionable
Iloka (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions.
Iloka injured his shoulder during the Bengals' Week 15 loss to the Vikings, but returned to practice this week in a limited capacity. If he's unable to play Sunday, Josh Shaw would likely draw the start at free safety.
