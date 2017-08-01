Bengals' George Iloka: Out 3-to-4 weeks
Iloka (knee) will sit out 3-to-4 weeks, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
The Boise State product has been a constant with the Bengals' defense, starting every game last season and posting 74 tackles, three interceptions, and seven pass breakups. Iloka's injury could hinder him right up until Week 1, so check back as the regular season approaches to see if he'll be ready to go.
