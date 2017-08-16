Bengals' George Iloka: Practices Tuesday
Iloka (knee) suited up and participated in practice Tuesday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Iloka was initially expected to miss 3-to-4 weeks after he injured his knee late in July, but he ended up missing just two weeks. He'll jump back in with the No. 1 defense alongside fellow starting safety Shawn Williams.
