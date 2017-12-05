Iloka was suspended for one game following his hit on Antonio Brown in Monday night's loss to the Steelers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Iloka hit Brown with a helmet-to-helmet collision as the superstar wideout caught the game-tying touchdown pass in Monday night's contest. With fellow safety Shawn Williams still dealing with a hamstring injury, the Bengals could be fairly light on depth in the secondary for Sunday's matchup with the Bears. Iloka, however, does plan to appeal his suspension.