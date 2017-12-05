Bengals' George Iloka: Suspended for one game
Iloka was suspended for one game following his hit on Antonio Brown in Monday night's loss to the Steelers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Iloka hit Brown with a helmet-to-helmet collision as the superstar wideout caught the game-tying touchdown pass in Monday night's contest. With fellow safety Shawn Williams still dealing with a hamstring injury, the Bengals could be fairly light on depth in the secondary for Sunday's matchup with the Bears. Iloka, however, does plan to appeal his suspension.
More News
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you replacement options at tight end to help you deal with the loss of...
-
Best Week 14 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the first week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
Week 14 rest of season rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with championship dreams in mind, see where your...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Top Waiver Wire RBs
Who is Jamey adding at the RB position? Find out here.
-
Top Waiver Wire WRs
Who is Jamey adding at the RB position? Find out here.