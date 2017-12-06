Bengals' George Iloka: Suspension dropped following appeal
Iloka's one-game suspension was overturned Wednesday in an appeal, making the safety eligible to play Sunday against the Bears.
Iloka was handed the ban from the NFL after driving his head into the helmet of Steelers wideout Antonio Brown while attempting to break up a touchdown reception in the Bengals' 23-20 loss Monday. Though he'll be on the field in Week 14, Iloka was still levied a $36,464.50 fine for the illegal hit.
