Pratt (knee) is listed as active for Thursday's game against the Dolphins.
Pratt missed last Sunday's contest against the Jets with a knee injury, but he's now expected to suit up Thursday against Miami. Expect the 250-pound linebacker to reclaim his usual starting role in the middle of Cincinnati's defense in Week 4.
