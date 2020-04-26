The Bengals drafted three linebackers (Logan Wilson, Akeem Davis-Gaither, and Markus Bailey) in the 2020 NFL Draft, meaning that Pratt will face competition for playing time despite finishing strong at the end of 2019.

Pratt didn't start playing on every down until Week 11, but from that point on he notched 53 of his 76 tackles on the season. He's more likely to retain a starting spot than fellow holdovers Jordan Evans and Hardy Nickerson, but he's on notice to produce right away.