Bengals' Germaine Pratt: Added competition
The Bengals drafted three linebackers (Logan Wilson, Akeem Davis-Gaither, and Markus Bailey) in the 2020 NFL Draft, meaning that Pratt will face competition for playing time despite finishing strong at the end of 2019.
Pratt didn't start playing on every down until Week 11, but from that point on he notched 53 of his 76 tackles on the season. He's more likely to retain a starting spot than fellow holdovers Jordan Evans and Hardy Nickerson, but he's on notice to produce right away.
More News
-
Bengals' Germaine Pratt: Manages 76 stops as a rookie•
-
Bengals' Germaine Pratt: Makes two tackles for loss•
-
Bengals' Germaine Pratt: Paces squad in stops•
-
Bengals' Germaine Pratt: Makes career-high eight tackles•
-
Bengals' Germaine Pratt: Set for starting role•
-
Bengals' Germaine Pratt: Most active game•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Draft: Each prospect's Fantasy value
Introducing the 2020 NFL rookie class. The Fantasy Football Today team gives you the low down...
-
NFL Draft Fantasy Losers
Every Draft has winners and losers. Chris Towers has the guys things didn't work out great...
-
NFL Draft Fantasy Winners
The 2020 NFL Draft is in the books, and here are the players who benefit the most for Fantasy.
-
NFL Draft: Fantasy QB Tracker
The Jets reached up into the fourth round to select James Morgan out of Florida International,...
-
NFL Draft: Late-round WR pick tracker
This is one of the most talented receiving classes in years, and we've got every one of them...
-
Jacob Eason to the Colts
The Colts get may have taken their long-term quarterback in the fourth round, but Jacob Eason...