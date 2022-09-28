Pratt (knee) was a full participant in practice Tuesday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.
Pratt missed the team's Week 3 win over the Jets with the injury, then was a limited participant in Monday's practice estimate. The move to full participation Tuesday should put Pratt on the field Thursday against the Dolphins, where he'll likely resume his role at middle linebacker.
