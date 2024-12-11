Pratt recorded seven tackles (three solo), including a tackle for a loss, and a pass breakup in Monday's 27-20 win over the Cowboys.

The middle linebacker now has 117 stops (65 solo) on the year. Pratt has crossed the century mark in tackles in two straight seasons and has made at least 76 stops in all six of his pro campaigns. Pratt has also played in all 13 games this season and on at least 82 percent of the defensive snaps in each contest.