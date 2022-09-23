Pratt (knee) is doubtful to play in Sunday's Week 3 matchup with the Jets, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.
Pratt is nursing a knee injury and isn't expected to be ready to go Sunday at New York. If he's unavailable, Akeem Davis-Gaither and Markus Bailey are likely to fill in for Pratt at interior linebacker in Week 3.
