Bengals' Germaine Pratt: Headed to Cincinnati
The Bengals selected Pratt in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 72nd overall.
Pratt (6-foot-3, 240 pounds) offers standout speed (4.57-second 40) and is coming off a senior season at N.C. State where he totaled 104 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, and six sacks. Cincinnati doesn't have much at linebacker aside from Preston Brown and Nick Vigil, so it's worth monitoring his standing on the depth chart in IDP leagues.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
Day 2 RB prospects
After the dust settled on Josh Jacobs, our Fantasy crew reacts to the running backs taken in...
-
Day 2 TE prospects
After the dust settled on T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant, our Fantasy crew reacts to the tight...
-
Day 2 QB prospects
After the dust settled on Kyler Murray, Daniel Jones and Dwayne Haskins, our Fantasy crew reacts...
-
Day 2 WR prospects
After the dust settled on Marquise Brown and N'Keal Harry, our Fantasy crew reacts to the wide...
-
Brown, Harry may need some time
Marquise Brown and N'Keal Harry were the first receivers taken in the NFL draft, but they may...
-
Hockenson can be a Day 1 starter
We usually don't expect much from rookie tight ends, but T.J. Hockenson might be the exception...