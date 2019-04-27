The Bengals selected Pratt in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 72nd overall.

Pratt (6-foot-3, 240 pounds) offers standout speed (4.57-second 40) and is coming off a senior season at N.C. State where he totaled 104 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, and six sacks. Cincinnati doesn't have much at linebacker aside from Preston Brown and Nick Vigil, so it's worth monitoring his standing on the depth chart in IDP leagues.