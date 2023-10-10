Pratt tallied a team-high 11 tackles (three solo) and an interception in the 34-20 victory over the Cardinals in Week 5.

Pratt's tackle total marked his second highest of the season through five games, and the pick was his first of the year. He had just three interceptions total through four seasons and is half-way to the career-high he set in 2022. The 27-year-old remains a reliable defender, as he saw the field for 53 snaps (93 percent). His lowest percentage this season was 88 in Week 2. The linebacker will attempt to carry his momentum into Sunday's matchup with the Seahawks.