Pratt compiled 11 tackles (six solo) and forced a fumble during the Bengals' 24-18 win against the Bills on Sunday.

Pratt logged double-digit tackles for the third time this campaign and also forced one of two turnovers for Cincinnati on Sunday. The 27-year-old has 60 tackles (38 solo), including a sack, and an interception in eight games and is currently on pace to set new career highs in all three categories.