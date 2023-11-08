Pratt compiled 11 tackles (six solo) and forced a fumble during the Bengals' 24-18 win against the Bills on Sunday.
Pratt logged double-digit tackles for the third time this campaign and also forced one of two turnovers for Cincinnati on Sunday. The 27-year-old has 60 tackles (38 solo), including a sack, and an interception in eight games and is currently on pace to set new career highs in all three categories.
More News
-
Bengals' Germaine Pratt: Picks off Purdy in Week 8 win•
-
Bengals' Germaine Pratt: Leads team in tackles•
-
Bengals' Germaine Pratt: Another strong performance Sunday•
-
Bengals' Germaine Pratt: Productive in blowout loss•
-
Bengals' Germaine Pratt: Staying in Cincinnati•
-
Bengals' Germaine Pratt: Notches career-high 99 stops in '22•