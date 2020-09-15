Pratt tallied 12 tackles to lead the team in Week 1 against the Chargers.
Pratt vacuumed up plenty of tackles from his linebacker role. While none were particularly explosive, he logged 54 snaps on defense in addition to 16 on special teams. He'll continue to play a key role in multiple facets of the game in Week 2 against Cleveland.
