Pratt notched a career-high eight tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Steelers.

Pratt, who has overtaken starting middle linebacker duties, has racked up 14 total tackles over the past two weeks. The rookie will look to maintain his recent momentum in Week 13 against the Jets.

