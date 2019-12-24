Play

Pratt was credited with 11 tackles (nine solo) in Sunday's 38-35 loss to Miami.

Pratt has now logged double-digit stops in back-to-back games after not having done so prior to Week 15. He'll look to close out the season strong at home Week 17 against the Browns.

