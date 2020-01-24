Bengals' Germaine Pratt: Manages 76 stops as a rookie
Pratt notched 76 tackles (50 solo) across 16 regular-season contests in 2019.
Pratt began the 2019 season in a depth role, but he began regularly handling 60-plus percent of defensive snaps following Cincinnati's Week 9 bye. Given his strong play down the stretch, the 2019 third-round pick stands a fair chance of opening the 2020 season with IDP value.
More News
-
Bengals' Germaine Pratt: Makes two tackles for loss•
-
Bengals' Germaine Pratt: Paces squad in stops•
-
Bengals' Germaine Pratt: Makes career-high eight tackles•
-
Bengals' Germaine Pratt: Set for starting role•
-
Bengals' Germaine Pratt: Most active game•
-
Bengals' Germaine Pratt: Headed to Cincinnati•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Senior Bowl Fantasy Preview
Dave Richard checks in from the Senior Bowl to give the Fantasy crowd the low down on the top...
-
Defending first 2020 projections
It's never too early for our squad to start looking ahead to 2020 and finalizing a first run...
-
Stealing Signals season recaps
Ben Gretch covers each division to review each team's 2019 season and looks ahead to 2020 with...
-
2019 TE lessons, 2020 breakouts
The Fantasy Football Today crew discusses key takeaways from the tight end position in 2019.
-
Stealing Signals: NFC West review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the NFC West.
-
Stock Watch: Championship edition
The Fantasy Football Today team discusses postseason performances that have impacted Fantasy...