Pratt notched 76 tackles (50 solo) across 16 regular-season contests in 2019.

Pratt began the 2019 season in a depth role, but he began regularly handling 60-plus percent of defensive snaps following Cincinnati's Week 9 bye. Given his strong play down the stretch, the 2019 third-round pick stands a fair chance of opening the 2020 season with IDP value.

