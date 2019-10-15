Pratt logged six tackles on 31 defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Ravens. Prior to Sunday, he had a combined 34 snaps in the first five games of the season.

Pratt, the Bengals' third-round pick this year, has been slowly worked in, partially because his pass coverage has been questionable. In fact, it still wasn't good Sunday - defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo responded "... not so good ..." when asked about Pratt's pass coverage against the Ravens, The Athletic's Jay Morrison reports.