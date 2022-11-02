Pratt recorded nine tackles (five solo) during Monday's 32-13 loss to the Browns.
The 26-year-old tied defensive end Sam Hubbard (finger) for the team's second-most tackles despite the return of starting linebacker Logan Wilson, who was sidelined with a shoulder injury Week 7. Pratt has recorded 59 tackles (29 solo), one sack and three passes defended over seven games in 2022, and he should set a new career high in tackles barring any injuries moving forward. He'll look to continue this consistent play against the Panthers on Sunday.
