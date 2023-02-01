Pratt finished the regular season with 99 tackles, two interceptions, a sack and 10 passes defended over 15 appearances. He added 20 tackles and three pass breakups across the Bengals' three postseason games.

According to Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic, Pratt expressed his frustration with getting subbed out for some third downs during this past Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, but the fourth-year linebacker still acknowledged that he hopes to return to Cincinnati in 2023. Pratt will become an unrestricted free agent in the spring.