Pratt (knee) is inactive Sunday against the Jets, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.
Pratt was considered doubtful heading into Sunday, so his inability to suit up is not a surprise. In his absence, Markus Baily should step into a larger role. Pratt will work to return in time for Thursday's contest against the Dolphins.
