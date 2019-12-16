Play

Pratt made nine tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 34-13 loss to the Patriots.

Pratt led the team in stops while posting a career high in the process. The rookie third-round pick also logged 49 defensive snaps -- his highest mark of the season. Despite his limited workload this year, Pratt has accrued 58 tackles. He's worth keeping in mind for IDP forums in 2020.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories