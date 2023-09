Pratt recorded 11 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble in Sunday's 24-3 loss at Cleveland.

He was also heavily involved in terms of snap count (64), second only to Logan Wilson among Cincinnati linebackers. His forced fumble came in his team's own red zone when the game was still tied 0-0 in the first quarter, but nothing Pratt could have done would have saved the Bengals in Week 1. He'll continue his quest for his first 100-tackle season versus Baltimore in Week 2.