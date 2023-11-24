Pratt (illness) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Steelers, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Pratt popped up on Cincinnati's injury report late in the week with an illness, and he was unable to practice Friday. The veteran linebacker has started all 10 of the Bengals' games thus far, logging 71 total tackles, including five tackles for loss and one sack. If Pratt were to miss Sunday's contest, Markus Bailey and Joe Bachie would likely see increased work on Cincinnati's defense.