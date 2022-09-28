Pratt (knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday's contest against the Dolphins.
Pratt was listed as limited Monday but upgraded to a full participant Tuesday and Wednesday, but he's still iffy for Thursday night's matchup. The 2019 third-round pick missed the team's Week 3 win over the Jets with the same injury, so it appears like Cincinnati is merely being cautious with its starting linebacker. If available, it's possible Pratt operates on a snap count on account of the knee injury.
