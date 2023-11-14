Watch Now:

Pratt tallied nine tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Texans.

Pratt had a solid performance in the loss as his nine tackles were tied with Cameron Taylor-Britt for the most on the team. Pratt has now compiled 69 tackles (42 solo), including a sack, through nine games this season and will look to add to his totals versus the Ravens on Thursday.

