Pratt tallied nine tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Texans.
Pratt had a solid performance in the loss as his nine tackles were tied with Cameron Taylor-Britt for the most on the team. Pratt has now compiled 69 tackles (42 solo), including a sack, through nine games this season and will look to add to his totals versus the Ravens on Thursday.
More News
-
Bengals' Germaine Pratt: Leads team in tackles Sunday•
-
Bengals' Germaine Pratt: Picks off Purdy in Week 8 win•
-
Bengals' Germaine Pratt: Leads team in tackles•
-
Bengals' Germaine Pratt: Another strong performance Sunday•
-
Bengals' Germaine Pratt: Productive in blowout loss•
-
Bengals' Germaine Pratt: Staying in Cincinnati•