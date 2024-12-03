Pratt logged 13 tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 44-39 loss to the Steelers.
Pratt tied Akeem Davis-Gaither for most tackles on the Bengals on Sunday. It also brought Pratt's season total for tackles to 110, making it the second-straight season that the 2019 third-round pick has reached the century mark. Week 14 against the Cowboys on Monday, Dec. 9 is his next chance to surpass his career-best 118 tackles (in 17 games) from the 2023 regular season.
More News
-
Bengals' Germaine Pratt: Records eight stops in defeat•
-
Bengals' Germaine Pratt: Solid in loss•
-
Bengals' Germaine Pratt: Double-digit stops in win•
-
Bengals' Germaine Pratt: Active yet again•
-
Bengals' Germaine Pratt: Another impressive outing in Week 5•
-
Bengals' Germaine Pratt: Another nine tackles in win•