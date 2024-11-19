Pratt finished with eight tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 34-27 loss to the Chargers.
The starting middle linebacker also played on 97 percent of the defensive snaps. Pratt has 97 tackles (57 solo), four passes defensed, an interception, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in 2024.
