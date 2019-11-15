Bengals' Germaine Pratt: Set for starting role
Pratt will draw the start at middle linebacker during Sunday's tilt against the Raiders, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.
Pratt's opportunity to slot into the starting lineup comes following Cincinnati's decision to part ways with Preston Brown. The rookie third-round pick played 23 snaps on defense (50 percent) in Week 10's loss to the Ravens, during which he notched four tackles (three solo). The winless Bengals will likely opt to take the final seven games of the regular season to evaluate what they have in Pratt, and his potential as a starter for 2020 and beyond.
