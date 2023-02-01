Pratt had seven tackles in Sunday's AFC Championship Game loss to the Chiefs. He finished the regular season with 99 tackles, two interceptions, a sack and 10 passes defended. He'll be a free agent this offseason, and whether he'll return to the Bengals remains uncertain, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Pratt ranted after Joseph Ossai's crucial penalty in the AFC Championship Game, and later expressed his frustration with getting removed on third downs on occasion. But he also later apologized for the rant and expressed his desire to return. To his credit, Pratt has improved his pass coverage skills, making him more valuable on third downs.