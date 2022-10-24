Pratt recorded six tackles (two solo) in the Bengals' 35-17 Week 8 win over the Falcons.

Operating without Logan Wilson (shoulder) at starting interior linebacker, Pratt was able to register six tackles in Sunday's victory. The 26-year-old played a season-high 98 percent of the defensive snaps in the contest, something that could be replicated in Week 8 against Cleveland if Wilson is unable to go again.