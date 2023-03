Pratt and the Bengals came to terms Monday on a three-year, $21 million contract, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

One of the Bengals' key free agents, Pratt is a great keep for the defense. He's started 54 games since being taken in the third round of the 2019 Draft. Pratt registered 99 tackles and a pair of interceptions across 15 starts last season.