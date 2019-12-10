Play

Bengals' Giovani Bernard: 40 percent snap share

Bernard had four carries for 15 yards, and two catches for 31 yards in Sunday's loss to the Browns.

Joe Mixon once again got the lion's share of work at running back, but Bernard was on the field for 30 offensive snaps, good for 40 percent of the offensive snaps. This is about the peak expectation for him, absent a Mixon injury.

