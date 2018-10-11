Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Absent from practice again
Bernard (knee) wasn't present for the portion of Thursday's practice that was available to the media, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.
Bernard is expected to go down as a non-participant in practice for the second straight day, further validating the notion that he's a long shot to play Sunday against the Steelers. If Bernard is in fact sidelined for a second straight game, Joe Mixon would be in store for a hefty workload out of the backfield. Rookie Mark Walton would be on hand as Mixon's lone backup.
