Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Absent from practice

Bernard did not practice Monday due to a minor hamstring injury, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Bernard reportedly felt healthy enough to practice had he been allowed, so his absence appears mostly precautionary. The Bengals appear to be taking a prudent approach to the veteran running back's health. Bernard is entering the final season of a three-year extension with Cincinnati and appears primed for the No. 2 role behind Joe Mixon. If Bernard were to miss significant time, however, it could open the door for rookie sixth-round pick Trayveon Williams to earn increased reps.

