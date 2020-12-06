Bernard rushed 12 times for 30 yards and secured both targets for minus-1 yards in the Bengals' 19-7 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

Bernard logged another start for Joe Mixon (IR-foot) and once again struggled to find consistent running room. The veteran continues to be miscast in a lead-back role, having gained 37 yards or fewer on the ground in six of the seven games Mixon has missed. However, there's reportedly a solid chance Mixon is back for a favorable Week 14 matchup against the Cowboys, a development that would relegate Bernard back to the complementary role he's much better suited for.