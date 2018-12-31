Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Another tiny stat line
Bernard had three carries for seven yards and two catches for eight yards in Sunday's loss to the Steelers.
Bernard actually got the start on the first series ahead of Joe Mixon, but that was largely ceremonial, as Mixon was the primary ballcarrier again Sunday. That's reflective of the new reality - Mixon became a three-down back this season, so Bernard's role was marginalized except for the two weeks where Mixon was hurt. He finishes the year with 211 yards rushing and 218 yards receiving, tallying three touchdowns in the process.
