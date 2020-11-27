Bernard (concussion) was present for practice Friday, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.
After not practicing Wednesday, Bernard moved to limited participation at Thursday's practice. It remains to be seen if he'll be full-go Friday, but the running back does appear to be trending in the right direction in terms of his availability for Sunday's game against the Giants.
