Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Avoids injury tag for Week 15
Bernard (knee) practiced fully Friday and doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Vikings.
The knee injury Bernard picked up in the Week 14 loss to the Bears was never considered significant, especially after the running back amassed 130 total yards in the contest and wasn't forced to depart early due to the issue. With Joe Mixon (concussion) sitting out last week and exiting early in the game before, Bernard has thrived while taking on increased volume out of the backfield, but his run as the Bengals' lead back could soon come to an end. Mixon is listed as questionable for the Week 15 matchup, but after putting in a full practice Friday, he only needs to gain clearance from an independent neurologist over the next two days in order to play. If Mixon is active Sunday, he and Bernard could split snaps, which would limit the fantasy upside of both players.
