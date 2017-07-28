Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Back practicing Friday
Bernard (knee) was cleared to take part in Friday's practice session, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Bernard, who tore his ACL on Nov. 20, has avoided the Bengals' PUP list to open training camp, which is obviously a great sign heading into the upcoming campaign. While he was able to practice Friday, it's unlikely that Bernard will be a full participant right away. Instead, Cincinnati will probably ease him back into the fold, where he most notably faces competition from both Jeremy Hill and rookie Joe Mixon for snaps this season.
