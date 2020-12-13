Bernard rushed the ball three times for eight yards in Week 14 against the Cowboys. He added three receptions for 15 yards.

Bernard began the game as the Bengals' lead back, but fumbled on his first carry of the game. He was benched as a result and didn't log another target or reception until the third quarter. Bernard managed to turn things around a bit from there, logging receptions of nine and four yards. Assuming Joe Mixon (foot) is unable to return for the team's Week 15 matchup against the Steelers, Bernard should return to the lead back role. However, he has failed top 35 yards on the ground in each of his last five contests.