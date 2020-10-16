Bernard (groin) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's contest at Indianapolis, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.
Bernard received 15 targets in the first three games of the season, but in the last two he's fallen off to two combined looks. He also has just four carries on the campaign, as Joe Mixon has become the workhorse running back of the Bengals offense. Expect much of the same for Bernard with Mixon running on all cylinders.
More News
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Lands on injury report•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Very limited use•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Takes backseat to Mixon•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Second-leading receiver in tie•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Hauls in five passes against Browns•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Totals 38 yards in Week 1•